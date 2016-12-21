Asylum seekers returned to Vietnam

Montagnard refugees sit at a house in Phnom Penh's Sen Sok district last year after fleeing political persecution in Vietnam. Thirteen Montagnards were returned to Vietnam on Monday having failed or withdrawn their applications for asylum, while more look set to follow after a government official yesterday said the remaining 156 Montagnard asylum seekers had all been assessed and the "majority" had not qualified as refugees.

