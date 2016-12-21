Asian food fans know ita s always noo...

Asian food fans know ita s always noodle time at Cyclo in Long Beach

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Press-Telegram

It may be a matter of taste, it may be a matter of economics, or it may just be a simple culinary obsession, nothing more complicated than that, but we live in a world of Pan-Asian noodle houses. Places with such names as Noodle Planet, Noodle World and, in the case of an affable storefront on the Coast Highway dead center in the middle of Long Beach, Cyclo Southeast Asian Noodles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
News Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15) Dec '15 Anonymous 1
News Why We Take So Many Pictures (Nov '15) Nov '15 sariwati392 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,800 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,787

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC