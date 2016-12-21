Artist's message takes flight with ne...

Artist's message takes flight with new show

Against thick swathes of oily greens, cranes with scarlet crowns are dipping and diving for their supper, the insects rendered in blots of ink and flecks of gold leaf. The canvas is one of the most striking works in a new exhibition from Cambodian sculptor and painter Dina Chhan, which is set to open on Thursday.

Chicago, IL

