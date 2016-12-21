Angkor Awakens puts a spotlight on na...

Angkor Awakens puts a spotlight on nation's youth

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Pnompenh Post

American filmmaker Robert H Lieberman's documentary Angkor Awakens premieres in Cambodia tonight, with a set of screenings scheduled at Phnom Penh's Meta House this week. Lieberman, a physicist and professor at Cornell University in the US, spent four years making the film.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
News Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15) Dec '15 Anonymous 1
News Why We Take So Many Pictures (Nov '15) Nov '15 sariwati392 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,800 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,790

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC