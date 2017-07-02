Burundi urges its former colonizers to pay compensations
Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza Saturday urged its former colonizers Germany and Belgium to pay compensations to the country for damages caused during the colonial rule. The remarks were made at Prince Louis Rwagasore stadium in the capital Bujumbura during the celebration of the east African country's 55th independence anniversary.
