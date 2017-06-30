Burundi: Traders of 'Grenier Du Burun...

Burundi: Traders of 'Grenier Du Burundi' Market Relocated to Cotebu Market

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Bujumbura Mayor's decision to relocate traders of 'Grenier du Burundi' market in Bujumbura city center to 'COTEBU' market in Ngagara zone has been implemented since this morning. Some traders say their goods are still locked up in the former market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LDS missionaries leave Burundi (Jun '15) Jun '15 QUITTNER June 5 2015 2
clean black dollar, euro and other currencies (Jan '14) Nov '14 abdi 2
News Burundi's troubled peace and reconciliation pro... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Job recruiting site (Jun '14) Jun '14 Highrisein 1
News Burundi's Somali force 'unpaid' (Jun '11) Apr '14 almusli aqulmuslim 15
News the Exile: "It's dangerous when people are made... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Abdul Namahoro 1
News Making the Most of Africa's Regional Economies (Sep '13) Sep '13 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,066 • Total comments across all topics: 282,294,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC