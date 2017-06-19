UN rights experts concerned over violations in Burundi
According to the experts, these human rights violations include illegal executions, torture, inhumane treatment, sexual and gender-based violence, arbitrary arrests and detention, and orchestrated kidnappings. The experts also attest that many of these violations were committed by members of the National Intelligence Service, police, and occasionally the Imbonerakure, who are youth members of the ruling party.
