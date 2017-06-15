U.N. Investigators Say Burundian Forc...

U.N. Investigators Say Burundian Forces Still Torturing, Killing Opponents

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: US News & World Report

Burundian security forces and allied militia are still abducting, torturing and killing people with almost total impunity, U.N. investigators said on Thursday, an accusation fiercely denied by Burundi. Burundi, a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council, has failed to reply to their letters to the foreign minister and they therefore have no access to the central African country where abuses are "rarely prosecuted", they said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LDS missionaries leave Burundi (Jun '15) Jun '15 QUITTNER June 5 2015 2
clean black dollar, euro and other currencies (Jan '14) Nov '14 abdi 2
News Burundi's troubled peace and reconciliation pro... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Job recruiting site (Jun '14) Jun '14 Highrisein 1
News Burundi's Somali force 'unpaid' (Jun '11) Apr '14 almusli aqulmuslim 15
News the Exile: "It's dangerous when people are made... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Abdul Namahoro 1
News Making the Most of Africa's Regional Economies (Sep '13) Sep '13 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,973 • Total comments across all topics: 281,843,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC