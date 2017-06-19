U.N. investigators say Burundian forces still torturing, killing opponents
Burundian security forces and allied militia are still abducting, torturing and killing people with almost total impunity, U.N. investigators said on Thursday, an accusation fiercely denied by Burundi. Burundi, a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council, has failed to reply to their letters to the foreign minister and they therefore have no access to the central African country where abuses are "rarely prosecuted", they said.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LDS missionaries leave Burundi (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|QUITTNER June 5 2015
|2
|clean black dollar, euro and other currencies (Jan '14)
|Nov '14
|abdi
|2
|Burundi's troubled peace and reconciliation pro... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Job recruiting site (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Highrisein
|1
|Burundi's Somali force 'unpaid' (Jun '11)
|Apr '14
|almusli aqulmuslim
|15
|the Exile: "It's dangerous when people are made... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Abdul Namahoro
|1
|Making the Most of Africa's Regional Economies (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
