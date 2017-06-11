Police officer shot dead in Burundi's...

Police officer shot dead in Burundi's capital

A police officer was Friday night shot dead by one of the policemen under his management at Gasekebuye in the south of the Burundian capital Bujumbura, the police deputy-spokesman said Saturday. "It was yesterday around 20:30 when the incident took place.

Chicago, IL

