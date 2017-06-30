Ilham Aliyev congratulates president of Burundi
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector "On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Burundi - Independence Day," Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.
