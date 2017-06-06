EU accused of involvement in destabil...

EU accused of involvement in destabilizing Burundi

Monday Jun 5

The Burundi government said Monday it uncovered a document on the possible involvement of the European Union in destabilizing Burundi. "Those documents reveal terrible facts involving the EU Delegation in Burundi in 2014, several months before the insurgency and the failed coup plot in May 2015," said Burundian Government Spokesman Philippe Nzobonariba in a statement.

Chicago, IL

