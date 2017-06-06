EU accused of involvement in destabilizing Burundi
The Burundi government said Monday it uncovered a document on the possible involvement of the European Union in destabilizing Burundi. "Those documents reveal terrible facts involving the EU Delegation in Burundi in 2014, several months before the insurgency and the failed coup plot in May 2015," said Burundian Government Spokesman Philippe Nzobonariba in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LDS missionaries leave Burundi (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|QUITTNER June 5 2015
|2
|clean black dollar, euro and other currencies (Jan '14)
|Nov '14
|abdi
|2
|Burundi's troubled peace and reconciliation pro... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Job recruiting site (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Highrisein
|1
|Burundi's Somali force 'unpaid' (Jun '11)
|Apr '14
|almusli aqulmuslim
|15
|the Exile: "It's dangerous when people are made... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Abdul Namahoro
|1
|Making the Most of Africa's Regional Economies (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC