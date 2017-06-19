East Africa: Oil Exploration to 'Begin Soon' in Lake Tanganyika
Exploration for petroleum resources is focussed on an area of 2,270km², of which 1,447.5km², are offshore and 793.1km² are on shore. Exploration of oil and other hydrocarbons has started in earnest on four blocks in Lake Tanganyika and Rusizi River basins.
