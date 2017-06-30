East Africa: EAC to Continue With Mee...

East Africa: EAC to Continue With Meeting Despite Boycott By Civil Society

Wednesday Jun 21

The East African Community says it will go ahead with its annual secretary-general's forum in Bujumbura, Burundi, which will kick off tomorrow despite a boycott by a regional umbrella body of civil society organisations. Officials of the secretariat said yesterday that preparations for the two-day event were progressing well and were not bothered by threats from the East African Civil Society Organisations Forum .

Chicago, IL

