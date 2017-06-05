East Africa: EA Petroleum Forum Set for Kick Off in Burundi
After being postponed in March, the biennial East African Petroleum Conference and Exhibition is set to start in Bujumbura on Wednesday. "The main objective is to promote investment in the oil and gas sector", said Daniel Mpitabakana, the chairperson of the National Organizing Committee from Bujumbura yesterday.
