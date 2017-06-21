.com | Rwanda says gunmen kill 1, injure 8 in attack near Burundi
Rwanda's military says a 52-year-old woman has been killed in an attack by unknown gunmen in the southwestern district of Rusizi near the Burundi border. Rwandan military spokesperson Colonel Rene Ngendahimana says the attack occurred late Tuesday in the same area where gunmen killed two civilians in March and fled into Burundian territory.
