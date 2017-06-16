.com | Malawi deplores clashes between Hutu-Tutsi refugees

.com | Malawi deplores clashes betwee...

Malawi deplores clashes between Hutu-Tutsi refugees

Lesotho's incoming prime minister Tom Thabane is 'devastated' by the shooting of his wife, his party says, and UN says it "has nothing to do with sanctions" imposed against Zimbabwe by the West. Blantyre - Malawi on Friday deplored the violent clashes reportedly taking place between rival ethnic groups from Rwanda and Burundi at a refugee camp near the capital Lilongwe, and said they must stop.

