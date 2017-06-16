.com | Malawi deplores clashes between Hutu-Tutsi refugees
Lesotho's incoming prime minister Tom Thabane is 'devastated' by the shooting of his wife, his party says, and UN says it "has nothing to do with sanctions" imposed against Zimbabwe by the West. Blantyre - Malawi on Friday deplored the violent clashes reportedly taking place between rival ethnic groups from Rwanda and Burundi at a refugee camp near the capital Lilongwe, and said they must stop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LDS missionaries leave Burundi (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|QUITTNER June 5 2015
|2
|clean black dollar, euro and other currencies (Jan '14)
|Nov '14
|abdi
|2
|Burundi's troubled peace and reconciliation pro... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Job recruiting site (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Highrisein
|1
|Burundi's Somali force 'unpaid' (Jun '11)
|Apr '14
|almusli aqulmuslim
|15
|the Exile: "It's dangerous when people are made... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Abdul Namahoro
|1
|Making the Most of Africa's Regional Economies (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC