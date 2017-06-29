.com | Burundi warns new UN envoy against opposition bias

.com | Burundi warns new UN envoy aga...

Burundi on Thursday said it has "faith" in the new UN envoy to the crisis-hit country but warned Michel Kafando against "bias" in favour of opposition groups, an accusation also levelled at his predecessors. Appointed last month Kafando, a former president of Burkina Faso, is the fourth UN envoy to be named since June 2015 after the Burundian government objected to his predecessors.

