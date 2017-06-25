Burundian secondary school students t...

Burundian secondary school students to showcase Chinese language proficiency in China

Sunday Jun 25 Read more: Xinhuanet

The Confucius Institute in Burundi on Saturday evening organized a Chinese language proficiency competition where Burundian secondary school students showcased their language talent. The two best contestants in the competition held at the University of Burundi in Bujumbura will represent Burundi to compete with Chinese learners worldwide in China.

