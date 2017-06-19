Burundi: Senior UN official urges ste...

Burundi: Senior UN official urges steps towards political dialogue amid ongoing fragility

Taye-Brook Zerihoun, Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs, briefs the Security Council on the situation in Burundi. UN Photo/Kim Haughton 20 June 2017 – Amid Burundi's “fragile” security situation, marked by recent grenade attacks in the capital, Bujumbura, a senior United Nations political official told the Security Council today that regional actors and international partners must press for confidence-building measures that would be conducive for holding an inclusive and credible political dialogue in the country.

