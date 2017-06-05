Burundi: 'President Nkurunziza Will R...

Burundi: 'President Nkurunziza Will Rule Till Second Coming of Jesus', Chanted Demonstrators

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: AllAfrica.com

A demonstration march was organized in Bujumbura town on 3 June to support the outcomes of 18th EAC Summit held on20th May in Dar-Es-Salaam in Tanzania. The opposition says there is a reason behind the organization of the march.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LDS missionaries leave Burundi (Jun '15) Jun '15 QUITTNER June 5 2015 2
clean black dollar, euro and other currencies (Jan '14) Nov '14 abdi 2
News Burundi's troubled peace and reconciliation pro... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Job recruiting site (Jun '14) Jun '14 Highrisein 1
News Burundi's Somali force 'unpaid' (Jun '11) Apr '14 almusli aqulmuslim 15
News the Exile: "It's dangerous when people are made... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Abdul Namahoro 1
News Making the Most of Africa's Regional Economies (Sep '13) Sep '13 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,417 • Total comments across all topics: 281,656,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC