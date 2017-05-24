UNHCR updates funding needs for Burun...

UNHCR updates funding needs for Burundi refugees

The UN Refugee Agency has appealed for 250 million U.S. dollars of funds to aid Burundi refugees and host nations. UNHCR renewed its concern in a statement issued on Tuesday over the unstable situation in Burundi, which continues to drive people to seek safety in neighboring countries.

