Uganda: Museveni to Show the Way Out of Burundi Crisis

The Burundi crisis and the country's status as a partner state in the East African Community are among issues that were expected to feature at the EAC Heads of State Summit in Dar es Salaam. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, who takes over the chairmanship of the EAC, had pledged that, he would bring the Burundi conflict to the attention of the other presidents so as to bring peace to the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.