Sisi meets with Burundi official, promotes bilateral ties

Tuesday May 16

During the meeting, Habarurema emphasized the strength of the relations between Egypt and Burundi, and handed Sisi a letter from Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza, stating means to enhance bilateral relations and achieve common interests of both countries across various fields, according to a presidential statement. Burundi General also praised Egypt's supporting stance to his country in the international arena, especially within the UN Security Council and the African Union's Peace and Security Council.

