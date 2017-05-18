Sisi meets with Burundi official, promotes bilateral ties
During the meeting, Habarurema emphasized the strength of the relations between Egypt and Burundi, and handed Sisi a letter from Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza, stating means to enhance bilateral relations and achieve common interests of both countries across various fields, according to a presidential statement. Burundi General also praised Egypt's supporting stance to his country in the international arena, especially within the UN Security Council and the African Union's Peace and Security Council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LDS missionaries leave Burundi (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|QUITTNER June 5 2015
|2
|clean black dollar, euro and other currencies (Jan '14)
|Nov '14
|abdi
|2
|Burundi's troubled peace and reconciliation pro... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Job recruiting site (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Highrisein
|1
|Burundi's Somali force 'unpaid' (Jun '11)
|Apr '14
|almusli aqulmuslim
|15
|the Exile: "It's dangerous when people are made... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Abdul Namahoro
|1
|Making the Most of Africa's Regional Economies (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC