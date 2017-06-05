Nkurunziza misses 18th EAC heads of s...

Nkurunziza misses 18th EAC heads of state summit

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 20 Read more: Iol.co.za

Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza failed to pitch up at the 18th East African Community heads of state summit which opened in Dar es Salaam in Tanzania on Saturday. Burundi is being represented by Vice President Gaston Sindimwo, Foreign Affairs Minister Alain-Aim Nyamitwe, and senior adviser to the president in charge of media and communications Willy Nyamitwe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LDS missionaries leave Burundi (Jun '15) Jun '15 QUITTNER June 5 2015 2
clean black dollar, euro and other currencies (Jan '14) Nov '14 abdi 2
News Burundi's troubled peace and reconciliation pro... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Job recruiting site (Jun '14) Jun '14 Highrisein 1
News Burundi's Somali force 'unpaid' (Jun '11) Apr '14 almusli aqulmuslim 15
News the Exile: "It's dangerous when people are made... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Abdul Namahoro 1
News Making the Most of Africa's Regional Economies (Sep '13) Sep '13 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,417 • Total comments across all topics: 281,656,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC