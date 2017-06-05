Nkurunziza misses 18th EAC heads of state summit

Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza failed to pitch up at the 18th East African Community heads of state summit which opened in Dar es Salaam in Tanzania on Saturday. Burundi is being represented by Vice President Gaston Sindimwo, Foreign Affairs Minister Alain-Aim Nyamitwe, and senior adviser to the president in charge of media and communications Willy Nyamitwe.

