Museveni: - We need a consensus on Burundi'

Sunday May 14

President Yoweri Museveni says he will highlight the issue of a joint move to Burundi by the lead facilitator and mediator in an effort to urge all stakeholders to engage in dialogue, to the EAC heads of state at the upcoming summit. "We need a consensus on Burundi as a region," he said.

Chicago, IL

