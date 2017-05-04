Gunmen kill 1 in Burundi bar attack

One person was killed on Tuesday night when unidentified gunmen stormed a bar in Bujumbura Rural province, some 30 km east of the Burundian capital Bujumbura, local authority said Wednesday. "Unidentified gunmen opened fire against people who were last night taking drinks in a bar at Isare," Isare District Administrator Gilbert Niyonkuru said.

