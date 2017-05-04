Gunmen kill 1 in Burundi bar attack
One person was killed on Tuesday night when unidentified gunmen stormed a bar in Bujumbura Rural province, some 30 km east of the Burundian capital Bujumbura, local authority said Wednesday. "Unidentified gunmen opened fire against people who were last night taking drinks in a bar at Isare," Isare District Administrator Gilbert Niyonkuru said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LDS missionaries leave Burundi (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|QUITTNER June 5 2015
|2
|clean black dollar, euro and other currencies (Jan '14)
|Nov '14
|abdi
|2
|Burundi's troubled peace and reconciliation pro... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Job recruiting site (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Highrisein
|1
|Burundi's Somali force 'unpaid' (Jun '11)
|Apr '14
|almusli aqulmuslim
|15
|the Exile: "It's dangerous when people are made... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Abdul Namahoro
|1
|Making the Most of Africa's Regional Economies (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC