Grenade blast injures 8 in Burundi's ...

Grenade blast injures 8 in Burundi's capital

16 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

At least eight people were on Sunday night injured in a grenade explosion at Kamenge in the north of the Burundian capital Bujumbura, the Burundian police spokesman said Monday. "An unidentified person blasted a grenade around 7:40 p.m. in front of the house of the chief of Kamenge zone, injuring eight people.

