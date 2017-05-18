Grenade Attack Kills Three Members of Burundi Ruling Party
An unidentified man threw a grenade into a house in Burundi's capital late on Wednesday, killing three people believed to be members of the ruling party's youth wing. At least 700 people have been killed in violent clashes between supporters and opponents of President Pierre Nkurunziza since April 2015 when he said he would run for a third term in office.
