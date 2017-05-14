Feature: Oil shortage affects activit...

Feature: Oil shortage affects activities in Burundi

The transport sector in Burundi is affected following an oil shortage hitting the east African nation for about a month, car owners and users told Xinhua. In the Burundian capital Bujumbura, several people who used to take taxis or minibuses to their workplaces now walk because taxis and passenger minibuses are scarce due to the acute shortage of oil products.

