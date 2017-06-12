East Africa: The Quiet Impact of Magu...

East Africa: The Quiet Impact of Magufuli in Burundi

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: AllAfrica.com

Dar es Salaam - The long wait for the big news - the anticipated breakthrough perhaps - on the divisive trade deal between the East African Community and the European Union didn't end with the expected on Saturday. Instead, it culminated into a sneak peek into the new regional game-plan to fix the bloc's trouble child Burundi - for long an outpost of bloody conflicts in the Community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LDS missionaries leave Burundi (Jun '15) Jun '15 QUITTNER June 5 2015 2
clean black dollar, euro and other currencies (Jan '14) Nov '14 abdi 2
News Burundi's troubled peace and reconciliation pro... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Job recruiting site (Jun '14) Jun '14 Highrisein 1
News Burundi's Somali force 'unpaid' (Jun '11) Apr '14 almusli aqulmuslim 15
News the Exile: "It's dangerous when people are made... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Abdul Namahoro 1
News Making the Most of Africa's Regional Economies (Sep '13) Sep '13 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,973 • Total comments across all topics: 281,843,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC