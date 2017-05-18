East Africa: States Split On Funding ...

East Africa: States Split On Funding Mechanisms to Bail Out EAC

Wednesday May 17 Read more: AllAfrica.com

East African Community partner states are divided on the proposed financing mechanisms to bail out the cash-strapped regional body. While the founding members, Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya, want to maintain the existing equal contribution arrangement, Burundi and Rwanda prefer differentiated contribution.

