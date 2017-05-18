East Africa: Protectionist Policies Are Killing EAC's Aviation Sector, Warn Experts
East Africa's governments have to decide whether to open up their airspace to competition or continue protecting national airlines that are struggling to remain airborne. Protectionism, which has been sustaining local carriers, has impeded the growth of the aviation industry and has been blamed for the current exorbitant airfares.
