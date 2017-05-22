East Africa: New EAC Chair Museveni E...

East Africa: New EAC Chair Museveni Eyes to Resolve EU Trade Deal

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The new Chairman of the East African Community , President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and the outgoing chairman, President John Magufuli sign the EAC Communique during the 18th Ordinary Summit of EAC Heads of State at State House in Dar es Salaam, yesterday. UGANDAN President Yoweri Museveni, who is the new Chairman of the East African Community , is slated to lead a delegation from the regional grouping to Brussels, Belgium, to discuss the position of the bloc on Economic Partnership Agreement with the European Union .

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LDS missionaries leave Burundi (Jun '15) Jun '15 QUITTNER June 5 2015 2
clean black dollar, euro and other currencies (Jan '14) Nov '14 abdi 2
News Burundi's troubled peace and reconciliation pro... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Job recruiting site (Jun '14) Jun '14 Highrisein 1
News Burundi's Somali force 'unpaid' (Jun '11) Apr '14 almusli aqulmuslim 15
News the Exile: "It's dangerous when people are made... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Abdul Namahoro 1
News Making the Most of Africa's Regional Economies (Sep '13) Sep '13 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,242 • Total comments across all topics: 281,200,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC