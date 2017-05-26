.com | In moral 'crusade', Burundi forces unwed couples to marry

Unmarried couples have until the end of the year to legalise their relationships, the Burundi government said on Friday, as part of an effort to reform morals in the country. The order follows the launch of a campaign this month by President Pierre Nkurunziza "to moralise society" in the tiny nation which for two years has been in the grip of sometimes violent political upheaval.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.