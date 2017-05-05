.com | Former Burkina Faso president named UN Burundi envoy

.com | Former Burkina Faso president ...

Former Burkina Faso president named UN Burundi envoy

Read more: News24

Former Burkina Faso president, Michel Kafando, has been appointed the new UN envoy for Burundi, where efforts to end a political crisis over President Pierre Nkurunziza's rule have stalled. Kafando, 74, has "more than three decades of extensive experience in high-level international diplomacy and politics", the UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Friday in announcing the appointment.

