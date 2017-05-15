Chinese Vice President on visit to Burundi

The Vice-President of the Republic of China, Li Younchao, is in Burundi for a two-day visit. At his arrival to the International Airport of Bujumbura late on Wednesday evening, Li was received by the Burundian Vice-President, Gaston Sindimwo, and the Foreign Affairs Minister, Alain Aim Nyamitwe.

