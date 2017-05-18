Burundi: Respect Rights to Unlock Aid, Bujumbura Told

The European Union has asked Burundi to allow the UN Human Rights Office to resume operations in the country to give negotiations on Brussels lifting its suspension on aid against Bujumbura a fighting chance. The activities of the office were suspended by President Pierre Nkurunziza's government in October last year, leaving the tracking of excesses against citizens and independent organisations to non-governmental organisations that operate from outside Burundi.

