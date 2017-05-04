Burundi: Fuel Shortage Still Unsolved...

Burundi: Fuel Shortage Still Unsolved, Say Bujumbura Residents

The Minister of Energy and Mining announced yesterday that petroleum products will now be distributed only at fuel stations and in daytime from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The decision is taken after a serious lack of fuel that has been observed in the country since the last few days. Consumers say this measure will create disorder.

