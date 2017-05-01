Burundi: Fuel Shortage Adds to Burund...

Burundi: Fuel Shortage Adds to Burundi's Woes

As Burundi marks two years of political crisis, the economy has been wobbling and now a two-week fuel shortage is threatening to worsen the situation. Daniel Mpitabakana, director in charge of petroleum in Burundi's Ministry of Energy and Mines, attributed the crisis to "a technical problem at the Burundi Revenue Authority."

Chicago, IL

