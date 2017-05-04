Burundi: Differing Views On Press Fre...

Burundi: Differing Views On Press Freedom in Burundi

Burundi's Media Council says journalists work under good conditions, while the Press House, a media organization, thinks the situation has worsened. DW's Apollinaire Niyirora in Bujumbura has been talking to both sides.

Chicago, IL

