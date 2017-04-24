WFP says food shipment for Burundi is...

WFP says food shipment for Burundi is blocked at border

Friday Apr 21 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" The U.N's World Food Program says a food shipment meant to feed about 112,000 people has been stopped at the Burundi border. Spokeswoman Challiss McDonough said Friday the shipment was blocked while trying to enter from Rwanda.

Chicago, IL

