UN rights chief alarmed over Burundi militia 'rape' song

11 hrs ago Read more: PanArmenian Network

PanARMENIAN.Net - The UN 's top human rights official said Tuesday, April 18 he is alarmed by what appears to be a "widespread pattern" of rallies in Burundi in which members of a pro-government youth militia chant a call to "impregnate" or kill opponents, The Associated Press reports. An online video emerged this month of an incident in a rural province involving the Imbonerakure militia.

