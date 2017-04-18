IMF paints bleak no-growth picture fo...

IMF paints bleak no-growth picture for struggling Burundi

Wednesday Apr 19

The International Monetary Fund has slashed its projection for Burundi's economic growth this year to nil and projected just 0.1 percent in 2018. It gave no specific reason for the 2017 revision from 2 percent, but Burundi has been suffering from a severe drought like much of the wider region.

