Honda Kenya to set up plant in Bujumbura

2 hrs ago

This follows plans by Honda Kenya to set up a motorcycle plant in Bujumbura with the aim of introducing the boda boda business there to address unemployment. Unlike most parts of Kenya that are characterized by a significant number of motorcycles weaving in and out of traffic on any given day, Bujumbura is the exact opposite.

Chicago, IL

