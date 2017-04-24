East Africa: East Africa's Trade Deal...

East Africa: East Africa's Trade Deal With Europe Buckles

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Negotiations between the European Union and African countries for Economic Partnership Agreements have consumed vast energies from both sides this century - yet with not a great deal to show for it. The EPAs were agreed to in principle in 2000, when the Cotonou Agreement replaced the 1975 Lom Convention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LDS missionaries leave Burundi (Jun '15) Jun '15 QUITTNER June 5 2015 2
clean black dollar, euro and other currencies (Jan '14) Nov '14 abdi 2
News Burundi's troubled peace and reconciliation pro... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Job recruiting site (Jun '14) Jun '14 Highrisein 1
News Burundi's Somali force 'unpaid' (Jun '11) Apr '14 almusli aqulmuslim 15
News the Exile: "It's dangerous when people are made... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Abdul Namahoro 1
News Making the Most of Africa's Regional Economies (Sep '13) Sep '13 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,938 • Total comments across all topics: 280,611,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC