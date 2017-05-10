East Africa: Burundi Still Unsafe for...

East Africa: Burundi Still Unsafe for Refugees Return, Says Uganda

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: AllAfrica.com

Burundi is not yet safe for the return of its nationals who sought refuge in neighbouring countries, says Uganda's minister for Relief Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Hillary Onek. Onek says the Burundian refugees in Uganda will not go back any time soon despite attempts by their government to persuade them to return.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LDS missionaries leave Burundi (Jun '15) Jun '15 QUITTNER June 5 2015 2
clean black dollar, euro and other currencies (Jan '14) Nov '14 abdi 2
News Burundi's troubled peace and reconciliation pro... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Job recruiting site (Jun '14) Jun '14 Highrisein 1
News Burundi's Somali force 'unpaid' (Jun '11) Apr '14 almusli aqulmuslim 15
News the Exile: "It's dangerous when people are made... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Abdul Namahoro 1
News Making the Most of Africa's Regional Economies (Sep '13) Sep '13 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,079 • Total comments across all topics: 281,034,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC