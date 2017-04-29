.com | Burundi refugees find hope in 'at home' bar in Rwanda
Outside Rwanda's national stadium is a bar that has become a second home for Burundian refugees fleeing their country's two-year-old political crisis. The clues are in the name, "Imuhira" meaning "at home" in Burundi's Kirundi language, in the voices of those who gather on the terrace to exchange news, and in the Burundian reggae music that plays on the sound system.
|LDS missionaries leave Burundi (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|QUITTNER June 5 2015
|2
|clean black dollar, euro and other currencies (Jan '14)
|Nov '14
|abdi
|2
|Burundi's troubled peace and reconciliation pro... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Job recruiting site (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Highrisein
|1
|Burundi's Somali force 'unpaid' (Jun '11)
|Apr '14
|almusli aqulmuslim
|15
|the Exile: "It's dangerous when people are made... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Abdul Namahoro
|1
|Making the Most of Africa's Regional Economies (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
