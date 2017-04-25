.com | After two years, no end in sig...

.com | After two years, no end in sight to Burundi's deadly turmoil

Two years after Burundi's president plunged the central African country into turmoil, the regime shows no signs of easing up on a crackdown that has forced hundreds of thousands to flee. The UN estimates that at least 500 people have been killed since President Pierre Nkurunziza sought a third term in April 2015.

