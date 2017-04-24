Calgary's Rwandan community remembers...

Calgary's Rwandan community remembers Tutsi Genocide 23 years later

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Calgary Journal

On April 5, 1994, Andy Amour remembers making a routine telephone call from Edmonton to his aunt in Rwanda. It was two days before the start of the Rwandan Genocide against the Tutsi peoples.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Calgary Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LDS missionaries leave Burundi (Jun '15) Jun '15 QUITTNER June 5 2015 2
clean black dollar, euro and other currencies (Jan '14) Nov '14 abdi 2
News Burundi's troubled peace and reconciliation pro... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Job recruiting site (Jun '14) Jun '14 Highrisein 1
News Burundi's Somali force 'unpaid' (Jun '11) Apr '14 almusli aqulmuslim 15
News the Exile: "It's dangerous when people are made... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Abdul Namahoro 1
News Making the Most of Africa's Regional Economies (Sep '13) Sep '13 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,125 • Total comments across all topics: 280,594,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC